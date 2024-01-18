Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Banks declare half-day closure on January 22

All Public Sector Banks/Public Sector Insurance Companies/Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to observe half-day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January on the occasion of pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

