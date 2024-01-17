Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration: Bar Council writes to CJI Chandrachud, seeks judicial holiday on January 22
The Bar Council of India has sought a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 to mark the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran prathishta ceremony.
