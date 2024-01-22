Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. The consecration ceremony is coming days after the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'garbha griha' of the Ram Mandir on 18 January.
Crafted by the skilled hands of sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall idol, captures the image of a five-year-old Lord Ram standing gracefully on a lotus, all meticulously carved from a single block of stone.
The ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony will begin at 12:20 PM auspicious nakshatra and is expected to end by 1:00 PM on 22 January. The event will witness the presence of around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation which includes actors, sportspersons, industrialists, politicians, etc.
Constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style, the Ram Mandir compound is designed to span 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet. The temple's vertical structure consists of floors, each measuring 20 feet in height, supported by a remarkable ensemble of 392 pillars and adorned with 44 gates.
PM Modi is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ ahead of the ceremony and the special ritual includes sleeping on the floor and drinking only coconut water. He also visited several temples across India ahead of the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach.
As per PM Modi's official itinerary, he will arrive in Ayodhya at 10:25 AM and will address a public event after the conclusion of the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony around 1:00 PM.
Puja rituals have started at Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday. Pranpratishtha ceremony taking place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.
The trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Monday as Maharashtra has declared a public holiday ithe wake of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Read more
Dressed in traditional Indian attire, thousands of people chanted bhajans at New York's Times Square to celebrate the Pran Prathistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land suit, said that people should worship Lord Ram and follow the path shown by Him.
He further said that every religion teaches that there should be harmony among each other.
"Every religion is a symbol of humanity. Every religion teaches that there should not be enmity among each other; there should be harmony among each other," he added.
Actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have left from Hyderabad for Ayodhya for the Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony.
"That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pranpratishta...," Chiranjeevi said.
"It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there," Ram Charan said.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan left for Ayodhya on Monday morning. He is among the hundreds of celebrities who will be present during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today.
The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram on Monday.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by several VVIPs. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm.
More than 1.5 lakh 'diyas' were lit during ‘deepotsav’ held in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Sunday.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the programme held at Parade Ground here and also lit diyas and sang devotional songs on Lord Ram.
A 25-feet statue of Lord Hanuman has arrived at the Om Sri Sai Balaji temple and culture centre in Monroe, New Jersey in the United States ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The 15-tonne statue is made up of single stone and is the largest indoor statue in the whole of the US.
The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.
On the eve of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife made rangoli of flowers at their residence in Dehradun. CM said that after 5126 years of 'Kalyug,' the people will be able to witness and experience the happiness and enthusiasm that people felt during 'Ram Rajya'.
Janakpur, the home of the in-laws of Ram Lalla is gearing up its preparation to celebrate Monday with fanfare.
The Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpur is illuminated with lights on Sunday ahead of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Members of Indian diaspora in London organised a car rally ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the US, organised a car rally at Golden Gate Bridge, ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reached Ayodhya on Sunday night. Calling the Ram temple consecration ceremony, 'Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment', CM Adityanath wrote, "Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Rammay' by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion".
Detailed program of PM Modi's participation in Ramlala Temple Pran Pratishtha on 22 January-
• 10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Airport.
• 10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.
• 10:55 am: Arrival at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi
• 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM: Reserved
• 12:05 pm to 12:55 pm: Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
• 12:55 pm: Departure from the place of worship
• 1:00 pm: Arrival at the public venue
• 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Attending a public function in Ayodhya
• 2:10 pm: Darshan of Kuber Tila
As many as 5,100 earthen lamps lit at Shri Ram Raja Mandir, in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. ANI News agency shared the footage of the temple.
Superstar Rajnikanth reached a hotel in Ayodhya, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony that will begin in the next few hours.
Other celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi have also reached Ayodhya. Kher shared a picture with Rajnikanth on social media and wrote, “Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi…".
Ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple, President Droupadi Murmu wrote a two-page letter to PM Narendra Modi. Murmu wrote that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and the start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence.
Praising the prime minister, she added, ".... as you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts".
Murmu in her letter also referred to the 11-day rigorous 'anushthan' the prime minister has undertaken, and said that it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.
"We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the X platfrom wrote that the "historic moment" of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will enrich the Indian heritage and culture and take the country's development journey to new heights.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fulfill his party’s decades-long promise when he consecrates Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, marking a new milestone in the popular leader’s project of reshaping the country into a more avowedly Hindu nation.
