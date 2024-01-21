Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Morning visuals from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Morning visuals from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held tomorrow.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: 'Lord Ram is the faith of this country,' says Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees getting free hot meals From Nihang Singhs to ISKCON and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the Ram Temple consecration ceremony nears. Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour fresh cooked hot meals at these community kitchens which are operational at every nook and corner of the city. Khichdi, aloo puri, kadhi chawal, achar, and papad are among the common menu at these langars with the supply of hot tea bringing respite to devotees amid the bone-chilling cold. A group of Nihang Sikhs, led by Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to run a two-month 'Langar sewa' in the Char Dham Mutt for the pilgrims arriving here to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly-constructed temple. (PTI)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Glimpses from Ayodhya's Ram Temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: A devotee makes 6-feet ‘Khadau’ for Lord Ram| Watch Uttar Pradesh: A devotee makes 6-feet ‘Khadau’ for Lord Ram.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, Ram Mandir consecration to be star-studded event Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amjad Ali Khan are among the A-listers from the entertainment and music world who have been invited as state guests for the consecration of the grand Ram Temple here on Monday. The 500 state guest list, accessed by PTI, features a mix of actors, directors and singers from the showbiz world invited for the event. According to details on the list, Bachchan will fly into Ayodhya in a private chartered plane on Monday for the opening of the 161-feet-tall pink sandstone shrine. The list features Tamil superstar Rajinikanth as well as Telugu mega stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR. The south film industry will also be represented by Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are on the list, which also features Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene. BJP MPS Hema Malini and Sunny Deol also feature in the list of invitees. (PTI)