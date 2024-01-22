Ram Mandir's ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya marked the culmination of a centuries-long struggle as Hindus across the nation celebrated the occasion in their own way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and later addressed the gathering of around 8,000 VVIPs. The social media remained abuzz during the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir with users sharing edited videos, and memes on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates The users on social media were particularly excited to see the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj. The pictures of the Ram Lalla idol carved in black stone started doing rounds on social media with users praising it for capturing the essence of Lord Ram's divinity.

Social media reaction on ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his address, PM Modi said he wants to apologize to Lord Ram as the construction of Ram Temple took so long. "There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today, the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will forgive us today..." he said.

"I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all..," PM Modi added.

Ram Lalla is adorned in an intricate yellow dhoti, seamlessly harmonizing with the golden hues of both the flowers and the dazzling jewelry. Amidst the grandeur of the ornamentation that embellishes the idol, the elaborate flower arrangement distinctly captures attention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy," PM Modi said.

