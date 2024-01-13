Ayodhya Ram Mandir January 22 ceremony: How US is preparing for ‘pran pratishtha’ at Times Square? Details here
Giant billboards of Lord Ram and the temple have been put up in more than 10 states in the US by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The United States has started preparations for the historic and religious event ‘Ram Mandir’ consecration ceremony that is scheduled to take place in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, on January 22. The grand event will be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City.