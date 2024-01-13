Ayodhya Ram Mandir January 22 event: Indian Railways updates trains' schedule for Lord Ram devotees | Full list here
Indian Railways adjusts train schedules to accommodate the increasing demand of Lord Ram devotees visiting Ayodhya after the temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
Indian Railways announced some changes in the schedule of several trains going to Ayodhya due to the increasing demand of Lord Ram devotees who are excited to visit the temple town after the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, said Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.
CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.
A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 as the first phase of the temple nears completion.
