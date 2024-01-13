Indian Railways announced some changes in the schedule of several trains going to Ayodhya due to the increasing demand of Lord Ram devotees who are excited to visit the temple town after the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, said Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Surat MP wrote, “Indian Railways will take you to the faith of Ayodhya…In view of the increasing demand of Ram devotees, some changes have been made in the trains going to Ayodhya." Jardosh posted the list of trains going to Ayodhya along with their schedule from respective cities. Take a look at the complete list below, 1) Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna: Starting from 30 January 24 2) Indore - Ayodhya - Indore: Starting from 10th February 24th 3) Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana: Starting from 30 January 24 4) Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi: Starting from 06 February 24 5) Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara 6) Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur: Starting from 31st January 24 7) Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad: Starting from 02 February 2024 8) Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 as the first phase of the temple nears completion.

