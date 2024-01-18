Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January and will continue till 21 January. Yesterday night, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra had said. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside. Mishra said idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday i.e. on 18 January. Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. A 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier on Wednesday. The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

Catch all the LIVE Updates here 9.43 am: 'Ayodhya very closely related to Srirangam": Chief priest of Ranganathaswamy Temple Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, Sundar Bhattar, chief priest of Ranganathaswamy Temple called Ayodhya and Srirangam closely related. "Srirangam is one of the holiest places in the universe. Ayodhya is very closely related to Srirangam. Srirangam is one of the islands. One side is the Cauvery River and the other side is the Kollidam River. In Ayodhya, there is the Sarayu river and here it is Cauvery. Both are holy rivers." 9.36 am: PM Modi shares Bhajans devoted to Lord Ram

9.20 am: 'Why didn't Nehru then seize opportunity?': Member of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra slams Rahul Gandhi

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lashed out at Congress for calling the January 22 Ram Temple event a "BJP event," reminding the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that why the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru "did not seize the opportunity" when the Ram Lalla idol surfaced in 1949. Speaking with ANI, he said, "When an opportunity came 75 years ago, why did Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru not take advantage of it when the Ram Lalla idol surfaced in 1949?" "If they had built the Ram Temple, the BJP would not have needed to say anything about it," he added.

9.15 am: Anti-Terrorist Squad Commandoes deployed to boost security

Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.

9.00 am: Lord Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple's sanctum sanctorum, likely to be installed today

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple here on Wednesday night, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said. As per Mishra, the idol is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum today.

