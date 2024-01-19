 Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: ‘Jai Shri Ram’, UP Minister hands over 10,000 Firozabad glass bracelets | Mint
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: ‘Jai Shri Ram’, UP Minister hands over 10,000 Firozabad glass bracelets

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven-day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January and will continue till 21 January.

A view of 'Havan Kunds' prepared for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, Thursday, Jan. 18. 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven-day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January and will continue till 21 January. On Wednesday night, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra had said. A special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside. Rituals are being performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. A 'Kalash Pujan' was held earlier on Wednesday. The Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

6:25 am: UK celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The UK declaration, signed by over 200 mandirs, community organizations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

The powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

6:42 am: MHA sends high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the historical town on January 22.

As per sources, the joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 06:23 AM IST
