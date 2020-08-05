Union home minister Amit Shah said that Narendra Modi -led government is "committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture" after Prime Minister performed ' bhoomi poojan ' of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. "The construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries," Shah added.

"Today PM @NarendraModiji And Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has done the work of honoring the faith of crores of people by performing Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple, for this I express my heartfelt gratitude," Union home minister said on social media platform.

Congratulating all the Indians on this auspicious day, Shah wrote on Twitter: "Construction of Ram temple demonstrates the strong and decisive leadership of @NarendraModiJi. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values."

Adding that Ram temple in Ayodhya will create employment opportunities for the youth, Shah said, "The ideals and thoughts of Lord Shri Ram reside in the soul of India. His character and philosophy of life is the cornerstone of Indian culture. With the construction of Ram temple, this auspicious land will rise again in the world with its full splendor."

Clad in a a gold kurta and dhoti, Narendra Modi today performed the bhoomi pooja at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanth and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the ceremony.

“Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," Prime Minister Modi said at foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple.

"Ram temple is the result of centuries of constant sacrifice, struggle, penance and sacrifice of innumerable name-unnamed Ram devotees. On this day, I salute all those ascetics who fought for this priceless heritage of Sanatan culture for so many years. Jai Shree Ram!," Shah added.

Amit Shah was tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital for treatment.

