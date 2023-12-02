comScore
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: More than 6,000 invitations sent for Pran Pratistha ceremony | Watch

 Livemint

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other prominent personalities.

More than 6000 people will be invited for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar PradeshPremium
More than 6000 people will be invited for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

After decades of wait and a long legal battle, Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is ready and will be open for devotees after a grand inauguration ceremony to take place on January 22, 2024. Apart from eminent dignitaries and leaders, more than 6000 people will join the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ram Temple.

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. Visuals of the invitation cards being sent to different people have been doing rounds on the internet. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

The visuals of the invitation card have been also shared by news agencies ANI and PTI on their social media handle. The grand ceremony will also be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with several other prominent personalities who will be attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple. 

The construction of Ram Temple has received contributions from not just different parts of India, but also from other countries. In a significant cultural gesture, Thailand has sent soil to the Ramjanmabhoomi ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, the country had sent water from its two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple. 

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be celebrated at a grand level just like a festival in the state, said Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh recently.

On the occasion, the state government will hold recitation of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all prestigious temples and ‘muths’. These events will be organised throughout the state from January 14 till the consecration ceremony. These programs will be managed by local artists through the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council established in every district, Singh added.

In every district of the state, local artists will continuously recite Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa from Makar Sankranti on January 14 till the consecration of Ramlala on January 22, 2024, PTI quoted the minister.

Updated: 02 Dec 2023, 06:53 PM IST
