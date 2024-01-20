Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, stated on Saturday that the unveiling of the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol would only occur after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheduled for January 22, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will be a significant event. The idol, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was positioned inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. During the placement ceremony on Thursday, the idol, covered with a veil, had its first photo revealed in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

However, pictures of the Ram Lalla idol with 'naked' eyes surfaced on the internet.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral."

"All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the 'Pran Pratishtha'," he added.

He also spoke about the procedures for carrying the tent idol of Shri Ram Lalla to the temple.

"It will be established in the Sanctum Santorum of the temple, where the new idol will be installed. There is also no auspicious timing for this. An auspicious timing is predicted when something new has to be done. This is a procedure," he added.

Acharya Das further said, "The question is who will carry the idol to the temple. Earlier, the Chief Minister carried the idol from the tent to the temporarily built temple. CM Yogi may himself carry the idol to the temple."

In 1992, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid by 'Kar Sevaks,' a makeshift idol of Shri Ram Lalla was installed in a tent at the site, where worship ceremonies commenced.

The origin of the 'tent idol' of Shri Ram Lalla traces back to 1949 when Hindu leaders reportedly placed the idol inside the Babri Masjid, asserting that the lord had manifested in the mosque.

Simultaneously, the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple also discussed the procedures of the 'Aunshthan' conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day.

“The person who does 'Anushthan' has to sleep on the floor, not to speak lies, chant mantras like 'Gayatri mantra', has to eat on a leaf and follow 'Brahmacharya'", he said.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi declared his intention to initiate a unique 11-day 'Anushthan' (ritual) preceding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Scheduled for January 22, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new Ram Lalla idol will be conducted by Prime Minister Modi himself. The rituals will be overseen by a group of priests, with Lakshami Kant Dixit leading the ceremonies.

