Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: The nation is all set to witness the grand consecration ceremony or “Pran Pratishtha" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.
The central government declared a half-day closure for all central government offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22.
To allow employees to participate in the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the government announced half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, a notification issued on Thursday read.
Check all the live updates here on LiveMint.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Devotees chant Ram Dhun at Saryu Ghat
Ayodhya: Devotees chant Ram Dhun at Saryu Ghat.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Jamia Millia Islamia, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22
The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.
According to official notifications released by these universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday.
However, all pre-scheduled examinations and meetings in Jamia will be held as usual. (PTI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prepared 1 lakh laddu for the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prepared 1 lakh laddu for the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: PVR INOX to live broadcast Ram temple consecration ceremony in cinema halls
Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX on Friday announced that it will be hosting the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in its theatres.
The temple spread over 70 acres will be open to the public after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22.
The theatre chain will broadcast the ceremony live in partnership with news channel Aaj Tak in over 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India, the company said in a statement. (PTI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Petha, perfume, ladoos, bows: Gifts from all around start arriving as Ram temple consecration nears
From Lord Ram image-adorned bangles to 56 varieties of 'petha' and from traditional items like a 500-kg iron-copper ‘nagada’ and the ‘Onavillu’ bow to offerings of rice, ladoos and vegetables, a diverse array of gifts are flooding in from across the country as Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony.
Also featured in the list of gifts for the January 22 event are special perfumes from Kannauj, 500 kg ‘kumkum’ leaves from Amravati, grains collected at a Ram temple in Delhi, flowers from Bhopal and papers with 'Lord Ram' written 4.31 crore times from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.
The Ram temple management committee has received other offerings such as a 108-foot incense stick, a 2,100-kg bell, a giant lamp weighing 1,100 kg, gold footwear, a 10-foot-high lock and key and a clock that simultaneously denotes time in eight countries, among others. (PTI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Sachin Pilot accuses BJP of ‘politicising’ Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday accused the BJP of politicising the ceremony.
"I feel BJP has politicised it ('pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya) without a reason. Ram Lalla belongs to everyone but BJP is trying to make monopoly," said Pilot while talking to reporters on Friday.
Further attacking the ruling BJP, in Rajasthan Pilot said, "I do not think that the BJP government will be able to fulfil the promises that it has made. 10 years of the Modi government at the Center, but still the promise of providing employment to two crore youth is unfulfilled."
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: Ramayana priced at ₹1.65 lakh reaches Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, one of the world's most expensive Ramayana has reached the Ayodhya and is worth one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees.
Manoj Sati, a bookseller who reached Ayodhya with the Ramayana to attend the Ram Temple event, told ANI, "We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana."
"You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is ₹1.65 lakh," he added.
"The design of the outer box, the paper, and everything that makes it...It has a three-floor box, like the Ram Mandir being built with three floors. So it has also been designed similarly. There is a stand on the top floor to read the book," he added. (ANI)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News live: CCPA issues notice to Amazon for selling sweets under 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'
Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Amazon for selling sweets under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'
The CCPA has sought a response from Amazon within seven days from the issuance of notice, failing which necessary action will be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, an official statement said.
Headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, the CCPA has "initiated action against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, concerning the sale of sweets on www.amazon.in under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad." (PTI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!