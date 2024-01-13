Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: ‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil receives invitation to ‘Pran Pratishtha', says ‘big opportunity’
Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in 'Ramayan', has received an invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He expressed his happiness and called it a big opportunity, crediting PM Modi for spreading positive energy.
Veteran actor Arun Govil who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’, received the invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya.
