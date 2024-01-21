Ayodhya Ram Mandir: NSG snippers, AI-based CCTV and drones deployed to ensure multi-layer security
With NSG snippers, 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-powered drones, UP police commandos and plain cloth police besides thousands of state police personnel to keep an eye on the movement of the people, the holy city of Ayodhya has turned into a fortress with security agencies deploying multi-layered security for the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir.