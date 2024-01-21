With NSG snippers, 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-powered drones, UP police commandos and plain cloth police besides thousands of state police personnel to keep an eye on the movement of the people, the holy city of Ayodhya has turned into a fortress with security agencies deploying multi-layered security for the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Along with the state police department, central forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in the security preparations.

Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told ANI "The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be held on Monday, is going to be a historic event. For this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," he added.

Kumar said to ensure better security arrangements for the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony, technology is being used on a large scale.

"For this, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire Ayodhya district. In some of these CCTV cameras, we are using AI-based technology so that we can maintain a strict vigil on commuters," the DG said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya," Kumar said adding that "the state police coordinating with other agencies. Checking is going on at the international and inter-state borders. Police will use drones for crowd control and for diversion of excess crowd," he added.

The authorities have deployed police personnel with multi-lingual skills in plain clothes at the programme venue.

Kumar said the security along the Saryu River has been increased with the help of NDRF and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel are also conducting patrols in the holy city.

A senior ATS official said not only AI-equipped drones conducting aerial surveillance across Ayodhya but also anti-mine drones simultaneously inspect the ground for mines or explosives.

"Ayodhya is now under the watchful eye of drones equipped with artificial intelligence, alongside the utilisation of anti-mine drones, as part of the concerted efforts to enhance security in the temple town," ANI quoted the ATS official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating at a height of one metre above the ground, the anti-mine drones are equipped with advanced technology like spectrometer wavelength detection for detecting underground explosives, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

