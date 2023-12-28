Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Who's invited, who's left out, who is planning to give it a miss? Read here
Row over Ram Temple inauguration ceremony guest list ahead of Lok Sabha elections as opposition leaders express disappointment for not being invited.
Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: A row has gained ground over who has been invited and who has nodded to attend Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2024. It has become a political issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message