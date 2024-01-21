Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a playlist consisting of 70 bhajans dedicated to Bhagwan Shri Ram on social media.

Taking to microblogging platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Over the last few days, many people have been sharing their favourite #ShriRamBhajan. Sharing a playlist covering some of them. Experience the universal appeal of Prabhu Shri Ram, as each Bhajan transcends language, uniting us all in reverence.

The prime minister has been sharing bhajans of Prabhu Shri Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month. This is after the date for the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir was finalised and people took to social media to express their devotion to God through music: Here are some of his favourite 'bhajans' shared on social media:

“Here is a melodious rendition of a moving Tamil song on Prabhu Shri Ram by Bhargavi Venkatram Ji.

