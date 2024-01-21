Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Narendra Modi shares playlist with 70 Ram bhajans ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a playlist consisting of 70 bhajans dedicated to Bhagwan Shri Ram on social media.
Sharing a post in Hindi, the prime minister wrote, “रामललाकेआगमनकोलेकरहरतरफउनकेभक्तोंकेजोशभरेउद्गारदेखनेकोमिलरहेहैं।इसअवसरसेजुड़ायहगीतइसीभावनाकोअभिव्यक्तकरताहै।"
रामललाकीप्राण-प्रतिष्ठाकोलेकरजिसतरहकीभावनाउमड़पड़ीहै,वोअभिभूतकरनेवालीहै।
Praising the deep cultural roots and devotion of the people of Mauritius in Shri Ram, the prime minister wrote, “The wonderful people of Mauritius have preserved their traditions and this includes Ram Bhakti through Kathas and Bhajans.
Sharing the iconic Mono Jopo Naam, the prime minister wrote, “The people of West Bengal have immense reverence towards Prabhu Shri Ram."
“Here is the iconic Nazrul Geeti Mono Jopo Naam."
Sharing a devotional bhajan by Maithili Thakur of Bihar, the prime minister posted a YouTube link, “अयोध्यामेंप्राण-प्रतिष्ठाकाअवसरदेशभरकेमेरेपरिवारजनोंकोप्रभुश्रीरामकेजीवनऔरआदर्शोंसेजुड़ेएक-एकप्रसंगकास्मरणकरारहाहै।ऐसाहीएकभावुकप्रसंगशबरीसेजुड़ाहै।सुनिए,मैथिलीठाकुरजीनेकिसतरहसेइसेअपनेसुमधुरसुरोंमेंपिरोयाहै।“
Sharing a Ram bhajan from Hindu Dharmic Sabha of Guyana!, the prime minister wrote, “ Here is a #ShriRamBhajan from Guyana! I compliment the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for this effort and also for their other efforts to popularise Hindu culture and ethos."