Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a playlist consisting of 70 bhajans dedicated to Bhagwan Shri Ram on social media.

Taking to microblogging platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Over the last few days, many people have been sharing their favourite #ShriRamBhajan. Sharing a playlist covering some of them. Experience the universal appeal of Prabhu Shri Ram, as each Bhajan transcends language, uniting us all in reverence.

The prime minister has been sharing bhajans of Prabhu Shri Ram sung in multiple languages since the start of the month. This is after the date for the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir was finalised and people took to social media to express their devotion to God through music: Here are some of his favourite 'bhajans' shared on social media:

“Here is a melodious rendition of a moving Tamil song on Prabhu Shri Ram by Bhargavi Venkatram Ji.

Sharing a post in Hindi, the prime minister wrote, "रामललाकेआगमनकोलेकरहरतरफउनकेभक्तोंकेजोशभरेउद्गारदेखनेकोमिलरहेहैं।इसअवसरसेजुड़ायहगीतइसीभावनाकोअभिव्यक्तकरताहै।"

रामललाकीप्राण-प्रतिष्ठाकोलेकरजिसतरहकीभावनाउमड़पड़ीहै,वोअभिभूतकरनेवालीहै।

Praising the deep cultural roots and devotion of the people of Mauritius in Shri Ram, the prime minister wrote, “The wonderful people of Mauritius have preserved their traditions and this includes Ram Bhakti through Kathas and Bhajans.

Sharing the iconic Mono Jopo Naam, the prime minister wrote, "The people of West Bengal have immense reverence towards Prabhu Shri Ram."

“Here is the iconic Nazrul Geeti Mono Jopo Naam."

Sharing a devotional bhajan by Maithili Thakur of Bihar, the prime minister posted a YouTube link, "अयोध्यामेंप्राण-प्रतिष्ठाकाअवसरदेशभरकेमेरेपरिवारजनोंकोप्रभुश्रीरामकेजीवनऔरआदर्शोंसेजुड़ेएक-एकप्रसंगकास्मरणकरारहाहै।ऐसाहीएकभावुकप्रसंगशबरीसेजुड़ाहै।सुनिए,मैथिलीठाकुरजीनेकिसतरहसेइसेअपनेसुमधुरसुरोंमेंपिरोयाहै।"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing a Ram bhajan from Hindu Dharmic Sabha of Guyana!, the prime minister wrote, “ Here is a #ShriRamBhajan from Guyana! I compliment the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for this effort and also for their other efforts to popularise Hindu culture and ethos."

Sharing some Ram bhajans from Suriname and, Trinidad and Tobago, the prime minister wrote, “The Ramayan's message has inspired people all across the world."

Earlier on January 8, the prime minister had posted Ram Bhajan of Vikas ji and Mahesh Kukreja ji.

"Today, along with Ayodhya, auspicious songs are being sung everywhere in the country to welcome Lord Shri Ram. On this auspicious occasion, you must also listen to the Ram Bhajan of Vikas ji and Mahesh Kukreja ji, filled with devotion to Ram Lala," the prime minister posted on X.

On January 7, PM Modi shared a Bhajan by popular Gujarati Singer Geetaben Rabari with the message, "The wait for the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is now almost over. My family members across the country are awaiting the day of Pran Pratishta. This Bhajan by Geetaben Rabari in Lord Ram's welcome is inspirational."

The rituals for the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered its sixth day on Sunday. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple which will be held on January 22 will be presided over by Prime Minister Modi.

