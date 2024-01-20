Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: A look at the preparations for the consecration ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Preparations in Ayodhya include ensuring residents have essential commodities, enabling continuous communication through a 24-hour call centre, and collaborating with central and state security agencies for quality arrangements and increased patrolling.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 19 reviewed preparations for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, PTI reported. He instructed officials to prioritise strong security measures and ensure proper respect for VIPs attending the event, it added.