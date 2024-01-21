The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released images of the decorated newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), days ahead of the pran prathistha ceremony planned on January 22.

The Trust was established by the government in February 2020 to construct and manage the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Track | LIVE Updates here The new images show the inside of the ornate temple lit up and decorated with flowers ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Ram Lalla Idol Inside the Sanctum Sanctorum

The first photo of the new Ram Lalla idol, covered with a cloth, emerged on social media late on January 18 night. Subsequently, images without the cover circulated on various social media platforms. Despite earlier reluctance, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the temple trust refrained from releasing any photographs.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple on January 19 amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be the chief guest at the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony, with a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, overseeing the main rituals.

Ayodhya to 'Light Up'

Following the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya will see 10 lakh diyas lit at houses, shops, religious places and historical sites across the city following a call by PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 'Ram Jyoti' will create "an enchanting ambience symbolising the divine presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya", according to a press release on January 20.

The release drew parallels to the Diwali celebrations upon Lord Ram's return from exile, adding that the UP government, renowned for its annual 'Deepotsav' festivities over the past seven years, will again "showcase Ayodhya's splendour".

Since 2017, the Yogi government has evolved Deepotsav into a grand tradition. From adorning Ayodhya with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to setting a new record of 22.23 lakh diyas in the 2023 Deepotsav, the scale and magnificence of the event have grown exponentially, said Ayodhya's mayor Girishpati Tripathi.

A Star-Studded Event

A star-studded guest list for the consecration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 includes renowned figures from the entertainment and music industry. Among the A-listers invited as state guests are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amjad Ali Khan.

The 500-strong state guest list, obtained by PTI, showcases a diverse mix of actors, directors, and singers from the showbiz world, all invited to partake in the significant event.

As per the details on the list, Amitabh Bachchan is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya on January 22 in a private chartered plane to inaugurate the 161-foot-tall pink sandstone shrine.

The guest list features prominent names from the Southern film industry, including Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Telugu mega stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Junior NTR. Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal also represent the richness of the South in the event.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, along with Kangana Ranaut and Madhuri Dixit, are listed among the distinguished guests. Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are also a part of the invitee roster.

