Let's take a look at 10 updates on celebrations, controversies and other developments related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on January 22.

Akhilesh Yadav gets invite Akhilesh Yadav has thanked the Ram Mandir trust for inviting him to the ceremony. However, the Samajwadi Party leader will visit the temple with his family only after the event. Yadav received the invitation on January 13.

'Politicised' ceremony Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati believes the ceremony has become "politicised". He believes so largely because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement. As a result, the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth has chosen not to attend the ceremony.

Also Read: Who are the four Shankaracharyas who rejected Ayodhya Ram Mandir invite and why are they unhappy with it? Explained Congress leaders decline invites Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo has expressed scepticism about the timing of the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony. He has questioned political motives as the Lok Sabha elections is happening in a few months. Earlier, top Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined invitations while calling it a BJP-RSS event.

Amish Tripathi counters Congress Amish Tripathi has countered Congress' criticism of BJP's event at the unfinished Ram Temple. He has noted that, historically, temple construction may take centuries. He has highlighted that, once the Garbhagriha is complete and the idol installed, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is permissible.

Congress to conduct event The Congress leadership has decided not to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. However, the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit will still conduct its own event in Ayodhya on January 15. Ajay Rai, the state president, along with other senior leaders and about 100 Congress members, will participate in this event.

Floating screen Uttar Pradesh's government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is preparing to transform Ayodhya. A large floating screen will be installed at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat. It will be India's largest floating screen.

Painting of Karsevaks Lucknow artists are creating oil paintings of volunteers who sacrificed their lives during the Ram Mandir movement in the early 1990s. These paintings, which will also include those who fought for the Ram Temple since 1949, could be displayed in the Ram Lalla courtyard. The Ram Temple Trust has yet to make a final decision on this.

Also Read: Ram Mandir opening: What is 'Ramraj' that all invitees will find in their gift box; and how it can be used 'Jai Shri Ram' in US The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America held a Tesla musical light show in Maryland to celebrate the upcoming opening. People from the Hindu community participated, displaying flags with Lord Ram's images and chanting slogans like 'Jai Shree Ram'. The Tesla car light show was synchronised to the tune of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Celebrations in Mauritius To celebrate the grand opening, temples across Mauritius will conduct chantings from the 'Ramayana'. This initiative is part of the 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations scheduled for January 22. The Mauritian government recently declared a two-hour break for Hindu public office workers to participate in events related to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb Iqbal Ansari has bought a miniature Ram Temple model as a gift for his aide. He was previously involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Ansari showcased the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, a term symbolising Hindu-Muslim unity, in Ayodhya. Ansari has been invited to the Ram Temple inauguration.

