After performing the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by saying "Ram aa gye hai (Ram has arrived)". He said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple

Earlier in the day, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of the prime minister.

PM Modi's speech in Ayodhya: Top 10 quotes

1. PM Modi said, "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," the PM said. "Many congratulations to all the people of the country for this auspicious occasion… After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come..." he said.

2. In his speech, he sought forgiveness from Lord Ram for the delay in the construction of the temple. "I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, there would have been some shortcomings in our penance that we could not complete this work for so long. That shortcoming has been overcome. I am confident Lord Ram would forgive us," Modi said.

3. PM Modi said the Ayodhya Ram temple was built legally. He also thanked the Supreme Court of India which paved the way for the construction of the temple by delivering the verdict on November 9, 2019. "The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades...Ram's existence was questioned... I would like to thank the judiciary that delivered justice and Lord Ram's temple was built in a legal manner," he added.

4. PM Modi said the opening of a temple heralded a "new era" for India. "January 22, 2024, is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era," he declared. "Breaking the shackles of slavery, the country should rise, taking lessons from the past," PM Modi said. A country creates new history only like this," he added.

5. PM Modi took a dig at those who had said “if the Ram temple was built, then there would be a fire". PM Modi said the deity is not fire but an "energy". He said, "...he's not a problem but a solution... Ram is not just ours, he belongs to everyone..." He urged those who opposed the Ram temple to come to Ayodhya and “feel the energy, rethink about your ideas..."

6. He added, “This is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram. Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India...Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal...When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years..."

7. "Ram temple's construction is a reflection of Indian society's maturity. It's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too," PM Modi said, adding, "India is now full of positive energy. It will attain prosperity by being guided by tradition, and modernity."

8. PM Modi said he has a firm belief and immense faith that today the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. "...the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this...This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all...," he added.

9. "'Ram Rajya' was established after Lord Ram came in the 'Treta Yuga'. He continued to show us a path for thousands of years. Now, the land of Ayodhya is asking us a question, the wait of centuries has ended but what's next? I can feel today that the 'Kaal Chakra' is changing now, and our generation is blessed to get this opportunity," said PM Narendra Modi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

10. PM Modi said, "We have to now lay the foundation of India for the next 1,000 years. We take a pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment."

