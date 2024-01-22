Lord Ram is 'not a problem but...': 10 things PM Modi said after Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: PM Modi said that “Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries”. Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Ayodhya on Monday.
After performing the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by saying "Ram aa gye hai (Ram has arrived)". He said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple