Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Date, aarti timings, darshan, and other details here
India is preparing for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony is scheduled to take place between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.
India is all set to witness the grand consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. As the preparations to celebrate the "historic" day are underway across the country, here's a quick recap of pran pratishtha, darshan, and aarti timings.
“Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. A copy of the entry pass is attached here," the Ram Mandir trust said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!