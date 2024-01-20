India is all set to witness the grand consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. As the preparations to celebrate the "historic" day are underway across the country, here's a quick recap of pran pratishtha, darshan, and aarti timings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha timings The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony is meticulously expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Darshan timings The opportunity for devotees to seek the divine presence, known as temple darshan, is available from 7 am to 11:30 am. The temple will be open for darshan from 2 pm to 7 pm once again. This extended period ensures openness for those seeking the divine experience during the morning and evening sessions. It also enables worshippers to engage in spiritual contemplation and associate with the sacred climate at different times throughout the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Mandir January 22 event: Aarti timings There are three daily aarti ceremonies scheduled for 6:30 am (Shringar/Jagaran Aarti), noon (Bhog Aarti), and 7:30 pm (Sandhya Aarti). Passes are required to participate in the aarti ceremonies and follow the schedule.

Worshippers are granted the flexibility to select their favorite Aarti from the provided list, enabling them to manage their schedules and plan accordingly.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Entry process In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated that devotees need to scan the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by the trust. “The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry in the utsav," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. A copy of the entry pass is attached here," the Ram Mandir trust said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!