The Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration will take place on January 22 with thousands of dignitaries in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance as a team of priests performing the main rituals of the 'pran pratishtha'. The event will be live-screened from 7 am to 1 pm on Doordarshan and other channels.

The consecration ceremony will be streamed live on the DD News TV channel as well as Doordarshan National's YouTube handle. Footage will be aired from several locations including Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat and the Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila.

"Tune in to watch LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage of 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony from Ayodhya. Your trusted channel, Doordarshan is set to transport you to Ayodhya for an exclusive front-row access to the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," the DD Twitter handle wrote.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain'.

Ayodhya, Jan 21 (PTI) A day ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the streets and the skyline of Ayodhya have turned saffron with flags flying atop buildings, small and big, across the temple town.

On the tastefully decorated Ram Path and Dharm Path here, devotees can be seen walking or going on horseback waving saffron flags. Sale of such flags bearing images of Lord Ram, the new temple and Lord Hanuman have also increased manifold lately.

Nearly all buildings and shops along Ram Path, near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, are decked up with flags of different sizes.

Even houses, dharamshalas, mutts, shops and hotels along the inner streets of the city bear large saffron flags on their rooftops.

The skyline of the temple town is now dominated by these flags, especially the ones bearing the image of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple.

"The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the Uttar Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar had recently said.

The live screening of the ₹1,200-crore Ram temple inauguration will occur on January 22 from 11 am to 1 pm. The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram is set for 12:20 pm, with around 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

