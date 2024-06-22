Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony chief priest Acharya Laxmikant Dixit dies at 86

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Family members said Dixit, 86, was not well for the last few days. His last rites will be conducted at Manikarnika Ghat.

PTI
First Published02:21 PM IST
A general view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
A general view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, died Saturday morning.

Family members said Dixit, 86, was not well for the last few days. His last rites will be conducted at Manikarnika Ghat.

Also Read | ’Babri Masjid demolition, a criminal act...’: Owaisi flays NCERT over tweaks

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi.

Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.

Also Read | ‘Hold talks with terrorists’: Shah ’lists’ what INDIA bloc will do during tenure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Dixit.

In a post on 'X', he said, "The departure of Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit, a great scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world."

"He will always be remembered for his service to Sanskrit language and Indian culture," Adityanath said.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to his disciples and followers to bear this sorrow," he added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAyodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony chief priest Acharya Laxmikant Dixit dies at 86

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue