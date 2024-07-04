Ayodhya Ram Mandir priests get new uniform, restrained from using mobile phones. Details here

First Published4 Jul 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Ayodha Ram Temple priests get a new uniform and follow a few stricts to follow. 

As per the temple trust officials, the priests at the Ram temple here have changed their attire and have been banned from carrying mobile phones to the shrine.

Previously, they wore saffron attire, including a saffron turban, kurta, and dhoti. Starting from July 1, the priests have switched to a new dress code featuring yellow (pitambari) dhotis, paired with matching yellow kurtas and turbans. Temple officials have enforced this new dress code, and the newly appointed priests have been trained in tying the yellow turbans.

The 'chaubandi' kurta has no buttons and a thread is used to tie it. The yellow 'dhoti', a piece of cotton cloth, is tied around the waist and covers the legs till the ankles.

There is a chief priest along with four assistant priests in the temple. Now each assistant priest is also accompanied by five trainee priests.

Each team of priests renders its services for five hours in shifts between 3.30 am and 11 pm.

The priests have also been banned from carrying mobile phones to the temple.

