Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Ayodhya Ram Mandir priests get new uniform, restrained from using mobile phones. Details here

Ayodhya Ram Mandir priests get new uniform, restrained from using mobile phones. Details here

Agencies

Ayodha Ram Temple priests have a new uniform and follow strict rules, including no mobile phones. They now wear yellow attire and turbans instead of saffron, with training provided for tying turbans.

Ayodha Ram Temple priests have a new uniform and follow strict rules, including no mobile phones

Ayodha Ram Temple priests get a new uniform and follow a few stricts to follow.

As per the temple trust officials, the priests at the Ram temple here have changed their attire and have been banned from carrying mobile phones to the shrine.

Previously, they wore saffron attire, including a saffron turban, kurta, and dhoti. Starting from July 1, the priests have switched to a new dress code featuring yellow (pitambari) dhotis, paired with matching yellow kurtas and turbans. Temple officials have enforced this new dress code, and the newly appointed priests have been trained in tying the yellow turbans.

The new priests have been given training to tie the yellow turbans.

The 'chaubandi' kurta has no buttons and a thread is used to tie it. The yellow 'dhoti', a piece of cotton cloth, is tied around the waist and covers the legs till the ankles.

There is a chief priest along with four assistant priests in the temple. Now each assistant priest is also accompanied by five trainee priests.

Each team of priests renders its services for five hours in shifts between 3.30 am and 11 pm.

The priests have also been banned from carrying mobile phones to the temple.

(With agency inputs)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.