Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From politicians to celebrities, who all are invited to consecration ceremony? Check full list here
Several political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.
Several political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message