Several political leaders, industrialists, sportsmen, and celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. Sources said the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ have been sent to invitees from across the nation. These invitation cards have been sent out by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to more than 6,000 people.

Who all have been invited? Politicians - Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

- Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh

- Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- HD Deve Gowda

- Communist Party of India (Marxist)

- BJP veteran LK Advani {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

- Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Sportsmen - Virat Kohli {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Sachin Tendulkar

Celebrities - Amitabh Bachchan

- Madhuri Dixit {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Rajinikanth

- Akshay Kumar

- Anupam Kher {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Chiranjeevi

- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Dhanush {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Mohanlal

- Ranbir Kapoor

- Alia Bhatt {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Rishab Shetty

- Kangana Ranaut

- Madhur Bhandarkar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Tiger Shroff

- Ajay Devgn

- Prabhas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Yash

- Sunny Deol

- Ayushmann Khurrana {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Arun Govil

- Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

- Madhur Bhandarkar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Mahaveer Jain

- Jackie Shroff

Industrialists - Mukesh Ambani {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Anil Ambani

- Ratan Tata

- Gautam Adani {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!