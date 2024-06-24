Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha; chief priest says ‘engineers are here, but…’

The chief priest expresses doubts about meeting the July 2025 deadline to complete the Ram Mandir construction, calls for scrutiny into water leakage issues near Ram Lalla idol.

Livemint
Updated08:40 PM IST
A general view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
A general view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof is reportedly 'leaking' amid the onset of monsoon 2024. The holy shrine's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, while expressing 'surprise' at the incident, said, 'So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this".

According to news reports, the chief priest of Ram Mandir said the temple's roof started leaking right after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das said water leakage started specifically near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony chief priest dies at 86

Das mentioned that the newly constructed Ram Temple lacks proper drainage, causing water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol.

The chief priest further discussed the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir and expressed scepticism about completing it by July 2025 but acknowledged any claims suggesting otherwise.

He called for action and investigation, highlighting concerns over the construction process.

Also Read | ’Babri Masjid demolition, a criminal act...’: Owaisi flays NCERT over tweaks

The chief priest's comments underscore doubts about meeting the July 2025 construction deadline for the Ram Temple while emphasising the need for scrutiny into recent water leakage issues near the revered Ram Lalla idol.

The Ram Mandir chief priest cautioned that unless the issue is promptly addressed, it could complicate prayer rituals, particularly with the expected increase in rainfall.

Also Read | ‘Unknown’ Congress face wins Ayodhya’s neighbouring LS seat as BJP stumbles

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony, which was attended by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and JP Nadda.

Also Read | Congress’ Pawan Khera flags abuse of Ayodhya voters after BJP’s defeat

The opposition managed to wrest away the BJP's seat in Ayodhya City, a profoundly symbolic loss for Modi's party after the prime minister opened a controversial grand Hindu temple on the site of a razed mosque there in January.

INDIA Bloc proved more successful in Uttar Pradesh, the bastion of Modi's BJP, where it flipped the largest number of seats. Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of lawmakers —80—to Parliament.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAyodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha; chief priest says ‘engineers are here, but…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.70
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India

832.65
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.45%)

ICICI Bank

1,170.00
10:25 AM | 24 JUN 2024
11.95 (1.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
10:21 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tube Investments Of India

4,286.55
10:13 AM | 24 JUN 2024
299.65 (7.52%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,751.85
10:29 AM | 24 JUN 2024
106.7 (6.49%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,758.80
10:12 AM | 24 JUN 2024
531.75 (6.46%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

224.65
10:20 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.15 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue