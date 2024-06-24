Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha; chief priest says ‘engineers are here, but…’

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof is reportedly 'leaking' amid the onset of monsoon 2024. The holy shrine's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, while expressing 'surprise' at the incident, said, 'So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this".

According to news reports, the chief priest of Ram Mandir said the temple's roof started leaking right after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das said water leakage started specifically near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed.

Das mentioned that the newly constructed Ram Temple lacks proper drainage, causing water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol.

VIDEO | "It is very surprising. So many engineers are here and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this," says Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.



The chief priest further discussed the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir and expressed scepticism about completing it by July 2025 but acknowledged any claims suggesting otherwise.

He called for action and investigation, highlighting concerns over the construction process.

The chief priest's comments underscore doubts about meeting the July 2025 construction deadline for the Ram Temple while emphasising the need for scrutiny into recent water leakage issues near the revered Ram Lalla idol.

The Ram Mandir chief priest cautioned that unless the issue is promptly addressed, it could complicate prayer rituals, particularly with the expected increase in rainfall.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was held on January 22 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony, which was attended by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and JP Nadda.

The opposition managed to wrest away the BJP's seat in Ayodhya City, a profoundly symbolic loss for Modi's party after the prime minister opened a controversial grand Hindu temple on the site of a razed mosque there in January.