Ayodhya Ram Mandir ropes in SBI's counting machines as it receives ₹25 crore donations in a month
While elaborating on the nature of donations, Ram temple trust official Prakash Gupta said it includes 25 kg gold and silver ornament, cheques, drafts and cash
Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received ₹25 crore worth of donations in a month after the successful completion of the consecration ceremony of the statue of Ram Lalla at the temple on 22 January. Ram temple trust official Prakash Gupta said that the State Bank of India (SBI) has installed four automatic high-tech counting machines at the temple to manage the heavy inflow of cash.