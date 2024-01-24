Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ₹3.17 crore offerings made on Day 1, over 2.5 lakh devotees visit on Day 2
A trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that an offering of ₹3 crore 17 lakh was made online to Ram Lalla on Tuesday, the first day after the Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir
A trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that an offering of ₹3 crore 17 lakh was made online to Ram Lalla on Tuesday, the first day after the Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.
