A trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that an offering of ₹3 crore 17 lakh was made online to Ram Lalla on Tuesday, the first day after the Pran Pratistha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trustee Anil Mishra said that Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir trust had opened 10 donation counters on the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Apart from this, several devotees from across the country and the world have sent online donations to Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Also Read | ED conducts search at Essel Group Continental Office in Mumbai: Report Mishra said, more than 5 lakh devotees visited the mandir on Tuesday adding that about ₹3.17 crore offerings were received online on the first day of opening for the general public. Donations received on Wednesday would be revealed after counting, the next day, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mishra further added that the physical donations made in the week will be counted every Monday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: 'All the necessary arrangements made', says Delhi Police Over 2.5 lakh devotees visited the Ayodhya temple till 10 pm on Wednesday, the second day after the Pran Pratistha ceremony, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

In the wake of the overwhelming response of devotees, the temple administration has extended the timings for darshan so that the maximum number of devotees can be accommodated, the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Two more Ram Lalla idols to be placed in temple complex soon. See pics Devotees can now offer prayers between 6 am and 10 pm as against the earlier timings of 7 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm, it said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses as well as trains coming into Ayodhya have also been cancelled.

"We are trying to ease the situation. We are allowing emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to move into Faizabad but the entry into Ayodhya town is still closed," PTI quoted Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Vehicles from nearby districts have been barred from entering Ayodhya district," he added.

Also Read | Microsoft's market cap crosses $3 trillion, stock trades 52-week high Asked about steps taken to manage crowds at the temple, Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI, "We have established a better queuing system for the devotees who are coming for darshan. The situation is under control."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has advised VIPs to inform the state government or the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust about their visits a week before scheduling them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A multitude of devotees from across the country are flocking to Ayodhya Dham, eager to catch a glimpse of their revered deity Lord Shri Ram. Given the extraordinary influx, VIPs and distinguished individuals... it would be appropriate for them to inform the local administration, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the Uttar Pradesh Government a week in advance before scheduling their visit," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The Chief Minister further said, "Special consideration should be given to the elderly, children and women in queues".

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!