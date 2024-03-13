Ayodhya Ram Mandir sees around 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, says temple trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, the trust said.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir is witnessing around 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The temple was inaugurated on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temple trust informed that devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm.

“The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes," the trust explained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It advised the devotees to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the temple premises for their convenience and to save time. According to the temple trust, devotees can enter the premises at 4 am for Mangala Aarti, at 6.15 pm for Shringar Aarti, and at 10 pm for Shayan Aarti.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The auspicious event was attended by thousands of VVIPs, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, spiritual leaders etc.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly constructed Ram temple received donations, including 25 kg gold and silver ornament, of around ₹25 crore in a month after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the Ram temple trust, said the amount of ₹25 crore include cheques, drafts and cash deposited in the temple trust's office along with those deposited in the donation boxes.

"However, we are not aware of the online transactions done directly in the trust's bank accounts," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!