Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra has shared details of the future construction plans of the temple after the inauguration ceremony on 22 January. He also spoke about their commitment to complete the entire temple construction in 2024. The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held on 22 January in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: What remains open and shut on 22 January | 5 key points to know Speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, "Today is the day before Pran Pratistha and is very important for all of us. All the arrangements have to be seen...it has to be ensured in such a way that all the assurances given to the nation may be fulfilled. We will start our work from 23rd January with new enthusiasm and a new commitment so that the entire temple can be built in 2024."

Sharing more details on the construction plans, he said that seven more temples are to be built on the temple premises.

"Construction work will be started after Pran Pratishtha ceremony…," he said.

Also Read: India's economic boost to come from tourism finds SBI Research, UP to take lead with Ram Temple The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, the select list features 506 A-listers at the venue.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms in BJP-ruled states. The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Also read: Ram Temple inauguration: PM Modi full itinerary for Ayodhya visit on 22 January The consecration ceremony is being held after the first phase of the temple’s construction, made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th-century mosque was demolished by "kar sevaks".

