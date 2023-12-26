Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi took an indirect jibe at the CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury's decision to skip the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said, "The invitations have been sent to all. Those called by Lord Ram will only reach (Ayodhya, for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple)." Sitaram Yechury reportedly turned down an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said, “What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, UP CM and others holding Constitutional positions..." "This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which is not in consonance with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event," Yechury said. He added, “Religion is a personal choice of every individual."

Apart from Lekhi, the Vishva Hindu Parishad also took a swipe at the CPI(M) leader on Tuesday for declining an invite to the January 22 consecration ceremony.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal wrote on X, “There are reports that the one whose name is Sitaram will not go to Ayodhya Dham". "Political opposition is understandable, but if someone has so much hatred for his own name, he can only be a communist," said Bansal.

Bansal said in a video statement that Yechury’s party’s commitment might be something else, but it is not clear whether the CPI-M general secretary’s opposition is to Lord Ram or his own name. “A clarification is required on this," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“... The country is returning to Ram and ‘Ramatva’, for how long will you oppose them," the VHP leader said and asked Yechury to “come back and join Ram, Ramatva and this Bharat". “This is in your best interest now. Otherwise, people know how to respond," Bansal added.

Amid the row over the Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Kapil Sibal was quoted by ANI as saying,"...Mere dil mein toh Ram hai, main koi dikhave ke liye kaam nahi karta hoon... (Lord Ram is in my heart. I don't do anything merely for the show)"

Sibal also expressed his grief over the death of four army personnel in Rajouri and said that Lord Ram must be wondering what's happened to my people.

"Rajouri and Poonch-- After Army interrogation, 3 civilians dead 5 injured, lying in hospital. Lord Ram must be wondering what's happened to my people! Not the only reason why Lord Ram must be wondering. He is revered but His precepts are lost by those who revere Him !" Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal posted on X.

The preparations are underway in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on December 30, during which he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station and the new airport days before the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agenicies)

