With a couple of weeks left for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police chaired a meeting here on Thursday and discussed alternative routes and security arrangements for the 22 January event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials have deliberated on making the route leading to Ayodhya smooth.

"Currently, people travel to Ayodhya through Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki. However, the usage of the alternative Sultanpur route is declining. Therefore, instructions have been issued to promote awareness of these alternative routes," Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police said.

Meanwhile, the police have also increased the security and patrolling keeping the event in mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Temple consecration ceremony: The grand ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place on 22 January (Monday) at 12:20 pm. Dozens of VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the grand ceremony.

The invitation cards for the consecration ceremony at the Ram mandir is in sync with the grandeur of the temple being built.

Each invitation set carries the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card and a booklet on the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and people who played a part in it, directly or indirectly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A silhouetted image of the upcoming Ram temple is on the cover of the main invitation card and below it is printed 'Shree Ram Dham', and further below it 'Ayodhya'.

"Invitation Extraordinaire" or "Apoorva Anadik Nimantran" (Hindi) is also printed on the cover of the main invite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cover of the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card also carries a silhouetted image of the temple and a caption below it describes the event as "Ceremony Special" or "Karyakram Vishesh" (in Hindi).

Inside, the ceremony card mentions that consecration will take place in the august presence of "Prime Minister, Bharat", Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the famous TV serial "Ramayan", have also been invited to the ceremony.

The trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main invitation card on its inside has images of the temple and "Baalrup Prabhu Ram" -- in which the deity has been depicted graphically in a young avatar.

On the next page of the main invitation card, date and other details of the ceremony have been mentioned, and the auspicious ceremony for "Ram Lala's return to the original seat at the new grand temple-home".

The next page of the main invitation card mentions about the struggle to build the temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court in a 2019 verdict had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town of Uttar Pradesh.

The court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land where the demolished 16th century-era Babri Masjid once stood would remain with a central government receiver and be handed over to the trust within three months of the ruling for the construction of the temple.

