Ayodhya Ram temple: Construction underway for sanctum sanctorum | PICS

Ayodhya Ram temple: Construction underway for sanctum sanctorum
The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing at a good speed and is expected to be completed within the deadline. The Ram Mandir Trust has set December 2023 as the deadline and the temple will be open for devotees from January 2024. The Construction Committee, Shri Ram Temple informed that currently, the construction is underway for the sanctum sanctorum and five mandaps on the ground floor.
Last month, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra, Champat Rai informed that 15% of work related to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is complete. Overall, around 50% of the construction of the temple is complete and the rest is expected to be completed within the deadline.
“Grand celebrations for the opening of Ram Mandir will start in December this year and will continue till Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2024," Rai told reporters. Idols of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Makar Sankranti in 2024," Champat Rai said.
The temple will be constructed in an area of 350 feet by 250 feet and will have 12 gates. The gates will be made of teakwood, according to the general secretary. He also added that the temple will have 166 pillars on the ground floor, 144 on the first floor, and 82 pillars on the second floor.
“Around 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones will be used for construction of the main structure of Ram temple. Pillars and stone slabs carved at the workshop in Ayodhya are being used first," Rai said.
For the area left after the construction of the temple, the trust has chalked out a master plan. The trust is planning to construct the temples of Ramayana-era saints in the area left after the construction of the Ram temple.
The master plan includes the construction of temples dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Vishwamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad Raj, Jatayu, and Mata Sabri.
Facilities for pilgrims like Yagya Mandap, Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, a museum, a research center, and a library will also be constructed in the remaining area.
Infrastructure company, Larsen and Toubro have been tasked with the construction work of the temple while the Tata Consulting Engineers are working as management consultants for the temple project.
