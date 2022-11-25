Ayodhya Ram temple: Construction underway for sanctum sanctorum | PICS

The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing at a good speed and is expected to be completed within the deadline. The Ram Mandir Trust has set December 2023 as the deadline and the temple will be open for devotees from January 2024. The Construction Committee, Shri Ram Temple informed that currently, the construction is underway for the sanctum sanctorum and five mandaps on the ground floor.

