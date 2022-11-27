Ayodhya Ram temple: Design of sanctum sanctorum finalised

The design of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple has been finalised, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
The design of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple has been finalised, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Champat Rai, general secretary of the temple trust said, "The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir is being designed in such a way that sun rays fall on Ram Lalla on every Ram Navami at noon".
Champat Rai, general secretary of the temple trust said, "The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir is being designed in such a way that sun rays fall on Ram Lalla on every Ram Navami at noon".
The people said that through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion the sanctum Sanctorum has been designed in such a manner.
The people said that through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion the sanctum Sanctorum has been designed in such a manner.
PM Modi had suggested to the temple trust that the sanctum sanctorum be constructed on the lines of Odisha’s Konark Sun temple, so that sunlight falls directly on the deity.
PM Modi had suggested to the temple trust that the sanctum sanctorum be constructed on the lines of Odisha’s Konark Sun temple, so that sunlight falls directly on the deity.
The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is part of the superstructure that is being constructed using carved sandstones from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur district.
The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is part of the superstructure that is being constructed using carved sandstones from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur district.
The report mentioned that around 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stones will be used for the temple’s superstructure.
The report mentioned that around 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stones will be used for the temple’s superstructure.
Last month Rai said that the Ram temple will be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of Ram Lalla.
Last month Rai said that the Ram temple will be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of Ram Lalla.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra said 50% of the construction work of the temple has been completed and the overall progress is satisfactory.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra said 50% of the construction work of the temple has been completed and the overall progress is satisfactory.
The temple will be opened to devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine at the festival of Makar Sankranti.
The temple will be opened to devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine at the festival of Makar Sankranti.
He said the ground floor of the temple will be ready by December next year and around January 14, 2024, idols of Lord Ram will be installed.
He said the ground floor of the temple will be ready by December next year and around January 14, 2024, idols of Lord Ram will be installed.
"An estimated ₹1,800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple," Rai said, adding that space will be made for idols of prominent Hindu seers.
"An estimated ₹1,800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple," Rai said, adding that space will be made for idols of prominent Hindu seers.
Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved three main routes to the temple site for devotees to enable smooth 'darshan'.
Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved three main routes to the temple site for devotees to enable smooth 'darshan'.
One of these three routes, to be named Ram Path, will span 13 kms and connect Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The other route, to be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, will connect Birla Dharmashala to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple via Sugreev fort.
One of these three routes, to be named Ram Path, will span 13 kms and connect Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. The other route, to be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, will connect Birla Dharmashala to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple via Sugreev fort.
The third route will connect Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to Singar Ghat via Hanumangarhi.
The third route will connect Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to Singar Ghat via Hanumangarhi.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.