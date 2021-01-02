Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to consist of concrete, rocks, lime: VHP

"Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is aiming to start collections for the temple construction from January 14. Every person, poor and rich, should donate for this purpose while keeping their savings intact. The collections will proceed till February 27. This work will not be virtual but it will be physical. Lakhs of workers will work for this objective. An 'abode of God' is going to be built," he said.