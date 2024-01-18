Central government offices across the country will observe half a day on January 22 due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Personnel Ministry order stated on Thursday.

All central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments will remain closed till 2.30 pm. The order said, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments. "There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.

Ayodhya Ram temple: All you need to know about 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, and over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.

PM Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. On January 20 and 21, darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

