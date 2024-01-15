Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Idol sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj to be placed in 'Garbha Griha' on Jan 18
Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the current idol of Ram Lalla would also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram temple
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday announced that the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj will be placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the temple on January 18. The general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai said the current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram temple.