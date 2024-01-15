Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday announced that the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj will be placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the temple on January 18. The general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai said the current idol of Ram Lalla will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram temple.

Champat Rai informed that Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi has decided the auspicious timing of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Mandir which will take place at 12:20 PM on January 22.

"The religious rituals will begin from January 16 and will continue till January 21. On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200 kg. On January 18, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple," the general secretary of the Trust said.

Champat Rai said that the pre-'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will begin on January 16 and will continue till January 21. The temple will remain closed for darshan on January 20 and 21, the Trust secretary said.

"There are Seven Adhivaasas in Pran Pratishtha ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring, and directing all the proceedings of the ritual and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the 'Pran Pratishtha' with other dignitaries including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath etc.

Arun Yogiraj's Ram Lalla idol

The Ram Mandir Trust has finalised the Ram Lalla idol sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj and it will placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the new temple on January 18. Arun Yogiraj comes from a family of renowned sculptors in Mysore and was highly inspired by his father Yogiraj.

The sculptor is known for some of the best idols in India like the idol of Adi Shankaracharya placed in Kedarnath and the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose placed near India Gate in New Delhi.

"The idol should be of a child, who is divine too because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity," Arun Yogiraj said.

"Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy," the sculptor said.

