Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded President Droupadi Murmu to perform the key rituals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Since this (Ayodhya Ram temple) is a matter of national pride and is related to the country's self-respect, the consecration ceremony should be held by President Murmu," Thackeray said.

In a press conference, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra also invited President Murmu to the Kalaram temple in Nashik, where he will pay a visit on 22 January, the day of the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

Thackeray, along with INDIA bloc leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have declined the invitation for the forthcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray said he would instead be at the Kalaram temple, believed to have been among the sites where Lord Ram stayed during his exile from Ayodhya. It was also here that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Marathi social activist Sane Guruji 1930 led an agitation to give Dalits access to temples. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thackeray along with his party leaders and office-bearers will visit the historic Kalaram temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of the Godavari river.

“It is a moment of joy as Ram temple is being consecrated on January 22 in Ayodhya after a struggle of over 25-30 years. Hence, on the same day, we will take darshan of Lord Ram at the Kalaram temple in Nashik. This is the same temple for which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Sane Guruji had to struggle to allow entry (for Dalits) into the temple, saying Ram belongs to everyone," Thackeray said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day later (on January 23), the party will also hold a convention of party functionaries in Nashik, where Thackeray will address a rally. Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks, who was part of the 'kar seva' in 1992, will also be felicitated in Nashik.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Lal, and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

