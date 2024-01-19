Ayodhya Ram Temple news: The face of the Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple was revealed on Friday. The picture, reportedly released by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), shows Ram Lalla in a standing posture, holding a golden bow and arrow. The first image of the Ram Lalla idol became public just three days before the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See the image below:

Idol of Ram lalla at Ayodhya Temple.

Another picture was released earlier in the day, wherein the statue carved in black stone could be seen with its eyes covered with a yellow cloth. It's adorned with a garland of roses, Sharad Sharma, an office-bearer of the VHP told PTI.

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram as a child was brought to the temple on Wednesday night. The idol was sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum or 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

The idol of Ram Lalla at the 'Garbhagriha' of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, ahead of the temple�s consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

"Ramlalla has been installed in the temple. All arrangements, including that of infrastructure, medical facilities and medicines have been made," Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple is set to be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other invitees will attend the January 22 event. The temple is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai had told reporters on Monday that the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to be completed by 1 pm on January 22. Rituals leading to the consecration ceremony began at the temple on Tuesday and will continue for seven days.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

