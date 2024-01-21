Ayodhya Ram Temple: Original Ram Lalla idol to be placed in front of new idol
The original Ram Lalla idol will be placed in front of new Ram Lalla idol. The original idol is very important as it is five to six inches in height and cannot be seen from a distance of 25 to 30 feet, says Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
The old idol of Lord Ram will be placed in front of the new idol which will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, said a report by PTI citing Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
