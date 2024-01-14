Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohanlal Yadav on Sunday declared January 22 a ‘dry day’. MP has become the sixth state to ban liquor sales on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state. Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day," MP CM told ANI on Sunday. After the announcement, a total of six states have declared dry day on the occassion of Ram Mandir inauguration. Earlier in the day, Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government had declared dry day on January 22. Previously, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh have also announced ban on liquor sale on the day.

Announcing ban on liquor sale in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, ""Today, a meeting of state BJP was held where the MPs, MLAs, district presidents, in-charges, co-incharges, office bearers, BJP Yuva Morcha's district presidents and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita were present. From January 18 to January 21, we will observe Swachh Tirtha Utsav in various religious sites across the state. On January 22, we all will see the historic moment of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha', we will go to different religious sites across the state for this."

More states are likely to announce dry day on January 22. On Friday, the BJP urged the Jharkhand government to declare a “dry day" on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash wrote a letter to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren requesting him to put a ban on the sale of liquor and meat on that day in view of Pran Pratishtha at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

