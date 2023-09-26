Ayodhya: Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony expected on Jan 22, says Nripendra Mishra1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the “pran pratishtha” on any day during January 20-24, said Mishra
Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said the construction of the ground floor of the three-storey temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end and the consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, said a report by news agency PTI on Tuesday.