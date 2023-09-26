Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said the construction of the ground floor of the three-storey temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end and the consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, said a report by news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the “pran pratishtha" on any day during January 20-24, said Mishra in an interview to PTI.

The final date is yet to be communicated by the Prime Minister's Office, he added.

“It was planned to complete the construction of the ground floor of the temple by December 2023 and this work will definitely be completed within the stipulated time," he told PTI.

According to the report citing Mishra, the work is underway to design an apparatus that will be installed on the “shikhar" of the temple, which will make sun rays fall momentarily on the forehead of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum on the day of Ram Navami every year. The apparatus is being built in Bengaluru and its design is being overseen by scientists.

The Ram Temple is likely to be opened for devotees on January 24 after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol, Mishra had said in June.

In 2019, the Supreme Court judgement had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Modi will be formally invited by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the consecration ceremony during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The process of the consecration of Ram Lalla is likely to be started after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and a 10-day ritual of Ram Lalla's “pran pratishtha" will be observed.

The temple is being constructed with a vision that its structure will last at least 1,000 years, said Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies)

