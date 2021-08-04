The grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be opened to the public by December 2023, reported ANI quoting sources.

The news agency further said that the entire project could be complete by 2025. A museum, digital archives and a research centre will also come up in the temple complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the Bhumi Puja and Shila Puja on 5 August last year at the Ram Janmabhoomi

The entire complex is expected to cost around ₹1,000 crore. The Ram Temple Trust already has donations in the excess of ₹3,000 crore.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Earlier this year, the general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said: "The Ram Temple will be built in about two and a half acres and a wall will be built around it, which is called Parkota. Retaining walls will be built inside the ground to prevent the effects of floods. This work will be completed in three years and with this preparation we are doing all the work."

The stonework at the Ram Mandir is expected to start in December this year, the temple trust had said.

The filling of the foundation will be completed by the end of October and from the month of December, the second phase of construction work will begin which includes fixing of stones to create the structure of the upcoming grand temple.

“In December, the work on base plinth will start with pink stones of Mirzapur and an order has been placed. The stones will be cut and shaped in the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi," Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Mandir Trust told PTI.

About 50 layers of 10-inch thick mixture of building material will be laid in about 50-feet deep foundation measuring 400 feet long and 300 feet wide, he said.

Six layers of building material mixture has been placed one on top of the other over the foundation land spread across 2.77 acres, he added.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site.

